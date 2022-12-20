Charlieville truck driver dies in accident

Black Immigrant Daily News

AN accident on the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension on Monday morning claimed the life of a truck driver.

The victim has been identified as Clem Ramlal, 48, of Caroni Savannah Road, Charlieville. Ramlal worked with General Earth Movers Ltd.

A police report said he was driving along the highway near Grants Trace at around 9.15 am, when the truck began swerving. The truck flipped and landed in the grass median. Ramlal was pinned between the truck and the ground.

Fire, police, and EHS personnel were contacted, but when they arrived, he was already dead. PC Fortune and other police visited the scene. There were no reports of other injuries.

South Oropouche police are investigating. Ramlal was the second truck driver to be killed in an accident in the past few weeks.

On December 5, Nigel Rampersad, 43, of San Juan, died on the spot after he was pinned behind the steering while driving at work.

He was turning the truck on the compound of Sampson Transport Company at Rajkumar Trace, Mission Road in Freeport. The container was dislodged and fell to the truck’s right side, crushing him to death.

