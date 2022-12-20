Children killed in Pomeroon River boat mishap

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Pomeroon River

The bodies of two children, five-year-old Reshanna Atkinson and one-year-old Josiah Atkinson, who fell overboard after the boat in which they were travelling capsized on Monday night, were recovered on Tuesday morning, around 02:30h, in Pomeroon River.

The accident occurred at about 20:30h in the vicinity of St Monica, Upper Pomeroon, Region Two.

According to information reaching this publication, the children, along with their parents, Bhinaut and Novita Atkinson, were in a boat in St Monica heading home when the boat engine, 75hp Yamaha, collided with a floating object in the river.

As a result, the boat flipped and capsized, causing the family to fall into the water.

However, Bhinauth and Novita managed to swim to shore while the children went missing.

Their bodies were later recovered.

Meanwhile, according to Regional Commander, Khemraj Shivbaran, the family members did not have on a life jackets. He also said, at the time they were travelling, they were using a cellphone flashlight in order to see clearly.

The bodies were taken from the scene to the Charity Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

NewsAmericasNow.com