China’s FM says Peng Shuai case should not be politicized

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, declined to comment on whether the Chinese government will launch an investigation into Peng’s sexual assault allegations against former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli. He repeated previous comments made to reporters, saying Peng’s situation “was not a diplomatic issue.”

“I believe everyone has also seen her attend some public events recently as well as the video call with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President (Thomas) Bach,” Zhao said. When asked by a reporter whether the Peng case would negatively affect China’s image, Zhao said: “I think some people should stop the malicious hype and not politicize this issue.”

His comments echo those of a prominent Chinese state-run newspaper editor Tuesday. “Some Western forces are coercing Peng Shuai and an institution, forcing them to help demonize China’s system,” Hu Xijin, editor of nationalist tabloid the Global Times, wrote on Twitter.

Peng, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion and one of China’s top tennis players, publicly accused Zhang of coercing her into sex at his home, according to screenshots of a since-deleted social media post dated November 2.

