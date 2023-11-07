Chris Brown Taps Davido and Byron Messia For 22-Track “11:11” Album

Chris Brown taps Byron Messia, Davido, Future, and more for his new album.

While it’s been known for a while that Byron Messia teamed up with Chris Brown for the R&B singer’s album, we are finally seeing the collaboration between the two come to life. Brown recently took to Instagram to announce the tracklist and guest stars for the impending project titled 11:11. Alongside the post, CB wrote in the caption, “HEALING ENERGY ON ME,” which is another nod to the spiritual purpose of the body of work.

The 22-track album is a two-sided tape set to feature Future, Davido, Friday, Lojay, and, of course, Byron Messia. The singer also hints at some surprise guests joining him on a couple of songs. Brown indicated that these two acts perform under a first and last (stage) name, one with six letters each and the other with five and four. One fan’s bid was that it’s Justin Bieber and Young Thug, and others praised her deduction skills, with another fan writing, “that’s a damn good guess.”

The collaboration with Byron Messia titled “Nightmares” was released ahead of the album premiere, and the official music video is slated to arrive later today. The visuals were shot in Kingston, Jamaica, this summer after Chris Brown’s uber-successful concert took place at the National Stadium in the capital on August 27. After the wrap, the singer could hardly wait to share a shot from the scene of the video on Instagram, shouting out the infamous neighborhood, “Tivoli Gardens,” in the caption.

The feedback about the song has been top-tier as fans react to the singer’s Jamaican patois, which is gradually becoming a staple part of his catalog. “Chris you singing in patois & I believe you… hell yeah it’s fire,” one fan said. “Yeah Chris it’s the patois fi me,” another chimed. In a popular comment under the post announcing the upcoming music video premiere, one fan wrote, “So Chris brown is Jamaican, Nigerian and American?? Got it”

“Nightmares” is available now on all streaming platforms. Look out for the music video, which Chris says drops today, Tuesday (Nov 7). 11:11 is Chris Brown’s eleventh album, and for the rollout, he will release 11 songs at 11 AM and 11 more at 11 PM. While the R&B superstar is yet to fully disclose which collaborations feature which artist, we know “Nightmares” co-stars Byron Messia and “Sensational” is a joint record with Davido and Lojay. Meanwhile, he only shared a tiny snippet of his track with Future. Which other surprise guest stars are yet to be announced?

Tracklist:

1. Angel #’s x 10 Toes2. Sensational3. Press Me4. That;s on You ft…5. Feel Something6. Best Ever ft…7. No one Else ft…8. Shooter9. Nightmares ft…10. Very Special11. Messed Up

B-Side12.Midnight Freak13. Moonlight14. Bouncin XG515. Make Up Ya Mind16. Stutter17. Need a Friend18. Summer Too Hot19. Feelings Don’t Lie20. Red Flags21. Closer22. Double Negative ft…