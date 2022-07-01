City Girls Link Up With Usher In Summer Anthem “Good Love” – Watch Video

City Girls and Usher get the party started with their new summer anthem, “Good Love.”

Summer has officially begun, and while several artists have been clamoring to have the “Summer Song” of the Year, it seems that City Girls and Usher’s “Good Love” is going to give the others a run for their money.

“Good Love” was dropped on Friday (July 1), complete with a music video that gave off 90s vibes. Of course, the R&B icon that Usher is, brought up the song with his sweet voice and catchy lyrics, while the City Girls did not disappoint with their usual “Twerkulator-esque” style.

In the video, City Girls’ JT and Yung Miami as well as Usher show off their skating skills at the iconic Cascade roller rink in Atlanta. The song comes following the Miami rappers’ interview at the Billboard Music Awards months ago.

Yung Miami had noted that the collab is a “party record, fun record, cookout record,” and spoke about “Growing up” and being a “big fan of Usher.”

“Can’t wait for everyone to hear the record,” she said.

“Good Love” is the second song to be released by the City Girls this year so far. They recently released “Top Notch” with Fivio Foreign in April. Both songs are expected to be part of their forthcoming LP ‘City on Lock’.

In the meantime, Usher, the legend, needs no special introduction. The R&B music icon will grace stages this summer in Las Vegas for his second residency beginning July 15.

The eight-time GRAMMY Award-winner can be seen at his new Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. This follows closely behind his successful 20-show Las Vegas residency in 2021. Each show was reportedly sold-out as fans packed the arena for the mega experience.