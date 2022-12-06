Clinic launches paediatric centre

Black Immigrant Daily News

Health professionals said they are hoping to support the long-term wellbeing of the Virgin Islands community with the opening of a new paediatric clinic that will serve children from birth to age 18.

The Wellness Center Clinics based at Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park launched the new wing on Nov. 11. The new facility — located where the centre previously offered Covid-19 testing — is in a separate building from the main offices. It houses two treatment rooms and a childfriendly reception area.

Dr. Michael Turnbull, a clinical psychologist who founded the centres, said at the opening that he was glad to launch a space specifically aimed at meeting the needs of young people in the community.

“We believe in early intervention and prevention, and we are looking forward to what the Wellness Center Clinics is able to do as part of this community,” he said.

The clinic will start off with one paediatrician and welcome a second in January, allowing an expansion of urgent care services, Dr. Turnbull said.

Bright futures

Paediatrician Dr. Arnel Soller said his work will be centred around the “Bright Futures” approach recognised by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

He explained that this approach focuses on the health of children throughout their development and would help to identify indications of issues like autism or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder from an early age.

He added that annual checkups help ensure that children’s needs are met and that they are given any necessary learning support.

Dr. Sharlon Lewis, director of the medical clinic, said the paediatric centre will allow staff to provide more specialised care to support the WCC’s existing services for behavioural and learning issues.

“The kids are our future, and we want to make sure that we have that focus and that emphasis on them,” she said.

Dr. Turnbull said the clinic will start with open hours on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays but plans to incrementally extend its hours at the beginning of 2023.

This will include offering urgent care for non-life-threatening concerns during the night-time hours, he said. Appointments can be scheduled online at www.twcbvi.com or by phone at 496-0838 or at 442-4357.

NewsAmericasNow.com