CNN spotlights 10 men and women who are making the world a better place

The smallest acts of kindness can have the biggest impact on the world, and these 10 men and women are shining examples of that.

They are this year’s Top 10 CNN Heroes, and each honoree will receive a $10,000 prize. Their journey began with nominations sent in by CNN’s audience and you can vote to help decide who will be named the 2022 CNN Hero of the Year and receive an additional $100,000 for their cause.

All of the honorees will receive a grant along with organizational and capacity-building support from The Elevate Prize Foundation. They will also participate in the foundation’s annual Make Good Famous Summit in Miami.

The CNN Hero of the Year will be revealed live during “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute,” hosted by Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa on Sunday, December 11, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Read more about each of this year’s Top 10 CNN Heroes, below:

When Carie Broecker discovered that many aging dog owners struggle to care for their pets, she created Peace of Mind Dog Rescue, providing volunteer services that allow them to stay together or finding these beloved family members new forever homes.

Haunted by his experiences in Iraq, Marine veteran Richard Casper discovered the therapeutic power of creating art and music. Now, he and his nonprofit, CreatiVets, help fellow combat veterans heal by sharing their stories in immersive visual art and songwriting programs.

After growing up in poverty in Kenya, Nelly Cheboi found her passion in computer science. Today, she and her organization, TechLit Africa, are upcycling computers to teach tech skills and break the cycle of intergenerational poverty for a new generation.

Nora El-Khouri Spencer and her nonprofit, Hope Renovations, train women in North Carolina for well-paying careers in construction while also providing free modifications that enable seniors to age safely in their homes.

After spending five years in prison on drug charges, Tyrique Glasgow returned to his South Philadelphia neighborhood – long challenged by poverty and gun violence – and became a force for good. Now, he provides safety and opportunity for his entire community.

A paramedic and nurse from Alaska, Teresa Gray and her nonprofit, Mobile Medics International, lead teams of volunteers into natural and humanitarian disasters, delivering free medical care and vital support to those in need.

Meymuna Hussein-Cattan and her Tiyya Foundation provide critical resources and support that helps refugees and immigrants successfully transition to life in the US, while her restaurant shares their culture with the greater Los Angeles community.

Aidan Reilly co-founded The Farmlink Project and brought together a nationwide network of young volunteers to tackle food waste and insecurity – rescuing tons of excess produce from farms and distributing it to people in need across the US.

Debra Vines struggled to find support and resources when her son Jason was diagnosed with autism. Now, she and her nonprofit, The Answer Inc., provide Black and Brown families in underserved Chicago-area communities with the services, support and education they need to thrive.

Bobby Wilson and his Metro Atlanta Urban Farm are feeding and healing his community by teaching thousands of people how to plant, grow, and prepare their own healthy food.

