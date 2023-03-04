COB ATM and telephone services restored after two-week hiatus Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Members of the City Of Bridgetown Cooperative Credit Union Limited (COB) can now breathe a sigh of relief following the islandwide restoration of ATM and telephone services.

Over the past two weeks, clients have been impacted by system-wide outages, leaving most of the credit union’s services inaccessible.

In a video statement released on February 23, the chief executive officer Glendon Belle revealed that the credit union was affected by a “system breach” and was working to bring all systems back online.

“Last Tuesday [February 21], COB was affected by a systems breach which impacted our entire network. Through the deployment of our business continuity plan on the following day, our members were able to have full access to their funds and check their balances through in branch teller transaction.”

“We have implemented enhanced cyber-security measures through the entire organisation and have commenced the process of retaining the services of a cyber-security expert who will work with our IT team to provide a roadmap to safely and securely bring all of our systems back online,” Belle said at the time.

Today, March 3, COB informed members that the ATM machines at their four branches are now operational.

“COB Cooperative Credit Union Limited wishes to advise it’s valued members that COB’s ATM and telephone services are now restored.”

“Members can now use any of our ATM machines at our four branches. In the event that you experience any issues, a member of the branch would be ready to assist you.”

However, the notice continued that several key services remain unavailable.

“Foreign ATM, point of sales, mobile and online banking transactions remain unavailable at this time.”

The credit union has extended their hours until Saturday, March 4, to facilitate business to those affected.

“Our extended hours of 8 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday and 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday remain in effect for this week ending Saturday, March 4th.”

“Management thanks its valued members for their patience, understanding and cooperation,” the statement continued.

