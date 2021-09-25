Colombia seizes nearly 3,500 shark fins bound for Hong Kong

Environmental authorities in the capital said the quantity of fins meant between 900 and 1,000 sharks between 1 and 5 meters (3 to 16 feet) in length would have to be killed.

In some countries shark fins are sold as having health benefits.

The shipment — packed in 10 packages and the product of illegal fishing — came from the municipality of Roldanillo, in Colombia’s southwest, Bogota’s environment secretary said.

“The shipping company was who initially alerted environmental authorities and police,” Secretary Carolina Urrutia said.

