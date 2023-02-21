Cops seize firearm, ammunition during snap raid in Denham Town Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A police team attached to the Kingston Western Division seized one firearm and several rounds of ammunition along Sunlight Street, Denham Town in Kingston 11 on Tuesday, February 20.

Reports are that at about 8:10 pm, lawmen conducted a snap raid in the area, during the search of premises one Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing five 9mm rounds of ammunition was found under cardboard in the yard and subsequently seized.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

NewsAmericasNow.com