Country where 54 percent of adults drink alcohol once a week may run out of liquor for Christmas

and Laurent-Perrier. The warning was made in a letter sent by the UK Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WTSA) to UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps last week. It was signed by 48 members of the industry association, including champagne and cognac makers Moet Hennessy, owned by LVMH ( LVMHF ),and Laurent-Perrier.

“This is an urgent issue for our businesses, and it is imperative that [the UK] Government takes immediate steps to help mitigate the impact of the driver shortages crisis before the Christmas period,” the letter stated.

The industry wants help with better routing of freight from ports, as well as more regular updates from the government on how quickly it’s processing heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driving tests and licenses.

It also urged the government to extend by one year a temporary visa program allowing drivers from abroad to meet shortfalls over the longer term. The three-month program is set to expire on February 28 next year.

