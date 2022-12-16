Courts announce early closing hours for holidays Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Courts announce early closing hours for holidays Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Courts announce early closing hours for holidays

Annual Toys 4 Tots giveaway this Sunday in each district

Save my spot, nah! CPD launches Blue Spot campaign

Stop illegal dumping or face the consequences, DEH warns

Bryan shares stayover tourism statistics with Parliament

Police investigate two robberies overnight

Free Samsung phone for Teens, a chance to win $1k cash this Christmas

Dump on fire again, possible environmental issue also noted

Police officers lose court challenge against Commissioner of Police

Public Service Pensions Board celebrates 30 years at Kimpton gala

Friday Dec 16

27?C
Cayman News
Loop News

15 minutes ago

The Cayman Islands Judicial Administration has announced its operating hours and early closures. The dates and times are set out below.

Friday, December 16, 2022- closed at 3:00pm for a staff functionFriday, December 23, 2022 – closed at 12:30pm (urgent applications only)Monday, December 26, 2022 – closed (Christmas Day observed)Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – closed (Boxing Day observed)Friday, December 30, 2022 – closed at 12:30pm (urgent applications only)Monday, January 2, 2023 – closed (New Year’s Day observed)

The Cayman Islands Judicial Administration wishes the public a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Courts announce early closing hours for holidays

Cayman News

Annual Toys 4 Tots giveaway this Sunday in each district

Sport

Usain Bolt to receive BBC Lifetime Achievement award

More From

Cayman News

Ebanks asks why PLC allowed fire pit but not a watersports event

According to correspondence dated December 7, 2022, the Public Lands Commission (PLC) rejected an application by the Cayman Islands Watersports Association (CIWA) to use the Seven Mile Beach for a Jet

Cayman News

Public Service Pensions Board celebrates 30 years at Kimpton gala

The Public Service Pensions Board (PSPB) celebrated thirty years as the leading pension services administrator/provider in the Cayman Islands on Friday 2 December with a momentous gala, hosted at th

Cayman News

Save my spot, nah! CPD launches Blue Spot campaign

The Cayman Islands Government, in conjunction with the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), launched a grassroots public education and awareness campaign to help the community better

Cayman News

Police investigate two robberies overnight

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) responded to two reports of armed robberies over the past 24 hours.

See also

According to the RCIPS, one incident took place in the Savannah area of Bodden To

Cayman News

Stop illegal dumping or face the consequences, DEH warns

‘We are still seeing repeated illegal tipping at a site near the Ed Bush Stadium’

Cayman News

Dump on fire again, possible environmental issue also noted

A source confirmed today (December 14) that the landfill caught fire again.

The source said that the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) and the Cayman Islands Fire Service are working to exti

NewsAmericasNow.com