Crown Point police searching for kidnapped fisherman

CROWN POINT police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a fisherman whom they believe was kidnapped at a jetty in Bon Accord, Tobago

A police release on Saturday said Joseph Ramkissoon, 48, of Cottage Trace, Golden Lane, was reported missing by his common-law wife. He was last seen at his home on January 19.

It said Ramkissoon, otherwise known as Jack Sparrow, is of East Indian descent, slim built, approximately 140 lbs and about five feet, eight inches tall. He is also brown in complexion with bushy facial hair.

Ramkissoon was last seen wearing a pair of dark-coloured pants and t-shirt.

According to the release, police are currently following leads based on information received.

It is alleged that two men of East Indian descent, driving a dark-coloured vehicle went to the Gibson Jetty, Bon Accord and took Ramkissoon against his will.

The release said police are currently treating the investigation as a kidnapping and they are asking anyone with information to contact the Crown Point Police Station at 639-0020 or 639-0042 or the Anti-Kidnapping Unit at 688-0556, 688-0553.

NewsAmericasNow.com