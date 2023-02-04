Curfew imposed in multiple communities across Clarendon Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in multiple communities across Clarendon. The curfew began at 6:00 pm, on Friday, February 03, and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, on Sunday, February 05.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: Along Rosewell Road from the intersection of Hazard Drive with Paisley Avenue to the intersection with Kennedy Lane;

East: Along Kennedy Lane from the intersection with Rosewell Road continuing along the Bustamante Highway to the dirt track at the back of Savannah Cross community;

South: Along an imaginary line approximately 1320 metres from the dirt track at the back of Savannah Cross community to the dirt track at the back of Rhules Pen (Dampy) community;

West: Along an imaginary line approximately 1870 metres from the dirt track at the back of Rhules Pen (Dampy) community to the intersection of Hazard Drive with Paisley Avenue at the northern boundary.

North: From the intersection of Hazard Drive and Paisley Avenue running easterly along Rosewell Road (Back Road) to the intersection of Kennedy Lane and Rosewell Road. (1.66 km)

East: From the intersection of Kennedy Lane and Rosewell Road running southerly along the roadway with an imaginary line running further south across the Bustamante Highway to the back of Savannah Cross community to a dirt track. (1.82 km)

? South: An imaginary line running westerly from a dirt track at the back of Savannah Cross to a dirt track at the back of Rhules Pen (Dampy) community. (1.32 km)

West: Along an imaginary line running northerly from the dirt track at the back of Rhules Pen (Dampy) community to the intersection of hazard Drive and Paisley Avenue. (1.87 km)

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.

NewsAmericasNow.com