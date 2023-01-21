Curfew imposed in St James Division following flare-up of violence Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A curfew has been imposed in St James Division. The curfew began at 6:00 pm on Friday, January 20, and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm on Sunday, January 22.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North- Along the road from the intersection of Lower Bevin Avenue and Fustic Road to the intersection of Fustic Road and Barnett Street.

East- Along the road from the intersection of Howard Cooke Boulevard and Lower BevinAvenue to the intersection of Lower Bevin Avenue and Fustic Road.

South- Along the road from the intersection of Barnett Street and Howard Cooke Boulevard to the intersection of Howard Cooke Boulevard and Lower Bevin Avenue.

West- Along the road from the intersection of Fustic Road to the intersection of Fustic Road and Barnett Street to the intersection of Barnett Street and Howard Cooke Boulevard.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.

NewsAmericasNow.com