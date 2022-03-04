D.L. Hughley Explains Why Kanye West Wasn’t Canceled For Stalking Kim Kardashian

D.L. Hughley is not giving Kanye West a pass for his behavior towards Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

West has been enjoying his women on the side while the two remained married but locked in a divorce battle while Kardashian has been dating Pete Davidson. However, while Kim has maintained some level of privacy about the divorce and her relationship, West has been attacking Kim’s parenting skills and her boyfriend, who he has all but threatened to buy alive.

KimYe finally came to an end on Wednesday after a judge granted an order to restore Kim Kardashian’s single status. She has since dropped West’s names from her social media accounts, and her KKW beauty brand is under reconstruction as she stops using her husband’s last name.

In the meantime, Kanye has continued with his stalking behavior from him sending a truckload of roses to his wife, begging back for her, and asking his fans to yell “KimYe forever” if they see Kim with Pete. His latest jab sees him putting out a video for his latest song, “Eazy”. His animatronic character is seen kidnapping, tying up, and burying Pete alive in the desert while using his body matter to grow roses given to Kim.

The darkness of the video has concerned many, including D.L Hughley, who says he doesn’t agree with Kanye’s actions when considering his behavior as a whole if he was just an ordinary man.

“I think that I’ve watched too many times, I when things like that happen and a woman or someone is not believed and then things escalate. He is stalking her, you can think it’s cute. If that was my daughter I’d do something about it. I don’t think it’s funny,” Hughley said in a Vlad TV interview.

D.L. Hughley added that many people who tolerated Kanye’s actions were mesmerized by his wealth and musical talent.

“I think you can’t write a beat so good that you get to do these things. And society laughs it off and says, ‘she showed her ass all the time and he’s this and he’s that,’ at a certain point, it is not unusual for men like that… the difference between him and a restraining order is about 20 hits and a couple hundred million dollars,” he said.

D.L. Hughley added that the threats were to no end, particularly since Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian seem to be going strong. At the same time, Kanye West has moved onto his fourth relationship in a short period.

“I just don’t think it’s funny. I think that Kanye wouldn’t get no pvssy at all if he didn’t write no hits. You know that. He counts on the shit this “mystique” [he creates] and in the end she got this much bread that she has. And why talk to him (Pete Davidson).. if you’re threatening a dude that’s with your woman, all they’re gonna do is f**k her harder,” Hughley said.

Hughley has been a staunch critic of Kanye West. In 2020, he dug into the rapper for his offensive remarks while on the campaign trail regarding slavery and Harriet Tubman.

“What Kanye does that I despise is he constantly puts an asterisk next to slavery. Like it wasn’t that bad,” Hughley said before comparing West to Donald Trump.

“He and Donald Trump are exactly the same kind of people. “They are demigods, they are narcissists, neither of them read, and I’ve seen both of their wives naked. … [Kanye West] is the worst fucking kind of human being.”

In the meantime, West has not reacted to the latest development in the divorce. He previously tried to block Kim’s motion by seeking to have her agree to conditions that would see her waiving her marital privileges should she remarry.

As for the divorce, the former couple is now dealing with the custody arrangement for their four children and their own property. On the other hand, Kanye has submitted that the couple’s prenup agreement was not valid because it was not ratified. It’s unclear where his headspace is regarding the prenup, but Kim is not seeking any part of Kanye’s money, or assets, as do other divorces. On the contrary, Kanye might lay claim to her assets.

Kanye West recently hired powerhouse attorney Samantha Spector, who was the attorney for Nicole Young in the Dr. Dre divorce case. Young was able to get $100 million as part of the divorce settlement. On the other hand, Laura Wasser represents Kim. Coincidentally, Wasser is the attorney for Dr. Dre in his divorce from Young.