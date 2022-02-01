Da Brat And Girlfriend Jesseca Dupart Expecting First Child Together

Rapper Da Brat and her fiancée Jesseca Dupart are going to be parents! The Rap star shared the good news on her Instagram account on Monday with a cute photo of her holding Dupart’s tiny baby bump.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the “Funkdafied” rapper said, “We are EXTENDING the family,” while holding her partner. The photo shows the couple facing a mirror while the rapper holds her from behind and forms a small heart with her hands.

She shared a pregnant woman emoji to confirm the news. The couple started dating in 2020, and Da Brat’s confirmation of the relationship was also the shocking revelation that she was a lesbian.

“I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do,” she wrote in a post at the time. “Thank you baby @darealbbjudy for far more than this incredible birthday gift. I have never experienced this feeling. It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever.”

Dupart, 39, is the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products and is a well-known stylist and salon owner. Although most of her life is shared online with her large fanbase, Da Brat is more conservative and keeps her life under wraps, rarely giving a sneak peek as she has with Dupart.