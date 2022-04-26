DaBaby Apologize To Tyrese For Using His Crying Video To React To New Video Of 2018 Shooting

DaBaby apologize to Tyrese for using his infamous cry video to react to a newly surfaced video of his 2018 Walmart deadly altercation.

DaBaby is facing heat for a resurfaced video from the 2018 Walmart shooting that left one man dead.The family of the victim Jaylin Craig on Saturday called for the police to re-open an investigation into the shooting where they allege that the North Carolina rapper was the aggressor who instigated the fight that led to Craig being shot and killed.

The embattled rapper is once again under scrutiny for his latest act of violence- punching his artist Wisdom in the face over the weekend.

The video of him and Wisdom Awute throwing punches has gone viral, with many commenting on the rapper’s lack of self-control and recent actions where he shot a purported trespasser on his property.

That also caused social media users to question the rapper’s actions during the 2018 shooting.

The fatal shooting took place at a Walmart in Huntersville, North Carolina, where DaBaby claimed self-defense after shooting 19-year-old Jaylin Craig.

Reports have surfaced suggesting that the security footage does not suggest it was an act of self-defense, and Craig’s family has also called for a new police investigation of the case. Rolling Stone shared the newly leaked video on Monday.

DaBaby seemingly responded to all of the reports and commentary on social media.

Posting a clip from Tyrese’s tearful 2017 video now turned meme, he said, “No disrespect to my boy Tyrese man but what y’all n***as got going on bruh??”

He added, “Somebody behind the scenes on my ass ain’t it.”

The rapper also added another lengthy response where he shared that there were sinister efforts at play to get him canceled.

“Like damn bruh,” he began. “N***as done took 30 million from me, lie on me once a week, want my fine ass BM’s to hate me, want me to lose fights I don’t start, WHAT MORE DO U WANT FROM MEEE?” he said with several laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, DJ Funk Flex seemed to support DaBaby as he theorized the latest controversy.

“You sell records and your stage show cranking… You put on for your artists… Some people/music insiders was getting threatened! #JustMyOpinion,” Flex said.

Within the last year, DaBaby has already been involved in at least four incidents of violence, but he has always appeared to be the victim, or the victims have decided not to press charges.