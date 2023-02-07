DDG Hints At Halle Bailey Breakup Delete Photos and Unfollowed Her On IG

Fans on social media think that rapper DDG and songstress Halle Bailey have broken up after he posted a cryptic but shady tweet categorizing all women as the same.

On Tuesday, they shared a tweet and deleted post that fans thought was directed to Halle Bailey. “All these girls the same [crying emoji] ain’t no way,” he wrote. Fans immediately speculated that things were not well with the young couple, who began dating around March last year and were seen out on dates around the summer.

DDG and Halle confirmed their relationship with her sister Chloe Bailey blushing in an Essence interview back in October last year as she shared that she was in love with the “Elon Musk” artist.

“I’ve been a fan of his for years. I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them,” Hall said about DDG, whom she took notice of in 2015.

“I completely forgot about him… then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me—and the rest is history,” she said, smiling.

Well, fans think that the romance is ending faster than it started as they shared that DDG had unfollowed Hall on Instagram, and he has also deleted all of the photos of them shared over the past year.

On the other hand, Halle continues to follow DDG. Some fans speculated that DDG could be pulling an extreme prank, as usual, for his YouTube account. Neither artist has confirmed or denied the news, and as fans try to piece together what happened, there is very little to make sense of since the couple appeared happy together up to this point.

The couple was not seen together at the recent Grammy Awards, but they were spotted at several important events over the last year, including the BET awards and several functions like an Usher concert for his Las Vegas residency last year.