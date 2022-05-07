Death Row Records Legend Jewell Caples Dead At 53

The hip-hop music industry is mourning the loss of another stalwart in the business as artist Jewell, known as the first lady of Death Row Records, has passed away.

On Friday, Daz Dillinger confirmed that 54-year-old singer Jewell died.

“RIP REST N PEACE @iamjewellcaples,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’M SAD, THIS REALLY HURT BY JEWELLZ PASSED THIS MORNING. WOW DEATH ROW FOR LIFE. WE GONE MISS HER. CLASSIC MUSIC. FAMILY OVER EVERYTHING.”

Jewell is known for her songs “Gonna Give It to Ya,” “Woman to Woman,” and “It’s Not Deep Enough” and she has worked with legendary artists and producers Dr. Dre, N.W.A, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. She signed to the iconic label from 1992-1996 and also wrote and sang on Dre’s “Chronic”, Snoop’s “Doggy Style”, and 2Pac’s “Thugg Passion”.

In an update on Friday morning, Reggie Wright Jr. said she passed away at 5 a.m. on May 6, just two months after she was hospitalized for having eight pounds of fluid on her heart, lungs and legs. There has been no official cause of death confirmed by her family.

Many in the industry shared their condolence for her, including Tim “Stylez” Sanchez, a journalist from All Hip Hop, who shared that the two were friends and texted and spoke often.

“Jewell was kind and caring. She was trying to learn the business, because she made some big contributions, but felt she earned so little.” He continued, “My heart goes out for her children. May she Rest In Peace.”

Last year while speaking in an Art of Dialogue interview, she reflected on her career and how the production of music affected her because of her looks.

“I was never seen, but my voice was heard,” she said. “I was a juicy girl, and they wanted a slim-jim. So you never really saw me in any videos.” She added that attention came to her only after she lost weight from the stress of fighting an attempted murder.

“I was a skinny girl when I came out, so they put me in the ‘What Would You Do?’ video,” she added, “I was never upset with the process, but I was mad that my album really never came out.”

A week before her passing, the artist had shared her latest business venture with fans as she announced the launch of her podcast called The Jewell Xperience Broadcast/podcast.

On Twitter, many of her fans shared their condolences for her passing.

“Woah man…RIP Jewell. she graced so many classic Death Row joints. a beautiful voice and underrated ingredient in West Coast hip hop. Peace to her family & loved ones,” one of her fans wrote.

Another person said, “RIP Jewell. You might not have known but she added vocals or sang the hook on what may likely be some of your faves in the 90s. Great voice.”

“R.I.P JEWELL… She was a female Nate Dogg..blessed many hooks..

#FUNFACT: Thats Jewell singing on the hook to Bone Thugs N Harmony’s “For The Love of Money”. She was with Ruthless before Death Row,” another fan added.