Demarco Shares How Spice Inspired Him To Be A Better Artist & Brand

Demarco shares a heartfelt tribute to Spice who he says inspired him not just to be a better artist, but also a better brand.

When it comes to powerful women, Grace Hamilton is one name that must be at the top of the list. Grace, popularly known as Spice, has dominated the dancehall industry for over 20 years and has earned her stripes.

Her close friend and fellow dancehall artiste and producer, Demarco, has never been shy about sharing his love for the Queen of Dancehall. Most recently, he took to Instagram to give the 39-year-old businesswoman her flowers.

Demarco, whose real name is Collin Edwards, posted a photo of Spice with a heartfelt tribute to the Queen of Dancehall.

“Unuh see this woman right here [Spice]!!!! She’s inspired me to be a better artist, a better brand,” Marco wrote. “There is no other dancehall artist more hardworking than her. She’s the Queen of Dancehall, she’s a great mother. She’s a reality show star, she [has] a clothing brand. She’s a talk show host, she’s one of the best performers on stage, she’s a business owner and she’s a strong black woman.”

The “So Mi Like It” singer has acquired quite a few hats since the beginning of her career. In case you don’t know, for her fans, Spice has reigned as Queen of Dancehall for the greater part of her career. Then in 2020, she launched her clothing and cosmetic brand, Graci Noir. It was not a great surprise to most when the Jane of all trades re-entered the fashion industry.

Spice previously operated Spicy Couture, a high-fashion boutique in Jamaica. And showcasing that she doesn’t already have enough on her plate, Spice is also a cast member of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta and hosts her own show here in Jamaica, Spice It Up. The multi-talented female dancehall artist is also a brand ambassador for the telecommunication giant Flow and an ambassador for the popular drink Magnum Tonic Wine. The successful entrepreneur has actively parented two children, Nicholas and Nicholatoy, whom she shares with her ex.

Demarco did not stop there when giving kudos as he continued, “How [the] f**k would you not like her? She is a blueprint. Mumma I’m glad that I get to work with such a great woman. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to work with you and I’m grateful for every advice and eye-opener you’ve shown me. May God bless you and keep you flourishing all the days of your life. Amen.”

Marco hashtagged the post with “#spice, #queen, #givetheflowers.”

Spice later took to the comments to show her appreciation, writing, “Then a why @Demarcoadon wah mi wake up and bawl. Thanks bro, you know I feel the same about you! You’re [the] most multi-talented artist we’ve ever seen. I LOVE YOU. Thank you.”

She also reshare his posts on her Instagram writing, “I’m so used to getting fight and tear down by people in this business, when I get genuine love I get emotional cause it’s so rare . @demarcodadon I LOVE YOU BRO Thank you Happy Mother’s Day to your Mother, and your wife.”

Spice and Demarco’s friendship goes way back, and the pair have undeniably put their talents together for the greater good. The “Conjugal Visit” deejay has trusted his talent to be part of the production of some of her biggest songs, including “Different Category”.

That would not be the first, nor last time the pair put their creative minds together, as back in 2021, Spice went viral after an incident that took place at a mall, after which she took to Instagram and coined her iconic “I Feel A Way” phrase. Demarco was by her side in faith, supporting the experience, and they produced a full-length track, highlighting a list of things she “feels a way” about.

Since then, Spice has appeared on Demarco’s track “Any Man”, and he appeared on her track called “Jiggle.”

Fans also can’t forget that Demarco pulled out all the stops to celebrate her birthday back in 2021 after the release of her album. He surprised her with a rendition of one of his biggest hit songs, “Love My Life”.