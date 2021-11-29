Disney is streaming ‘The Simpsons’ in Hong Kong without the Tiananmen Square episode

The content originally appeared on: CNN

In the 2005 episode “Goo Goo Gai Pan,” the family travels to China to adopt a baby. The Simpsons clan stops in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square where they find a sign that says, “On this site, in 1989, nothing happened,” a biting joke about the 1989 event where pro-democracy protestors gathered for several months.

According to multiple reports, that 12th episode of season 16 of “The Simpsons” is not available in the Disney+ lineup for customers in Hong Kong.

Disney ( DIS ) didn’t respond to CNN Business’ request for comment about why the episode is unavailable.

China has regularly censored media, and companies that operate within the country are forced to censor search results for Chinese users — particularly images and information about the Tiananmen Square protests and the killings that ensued.

