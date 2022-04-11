DJ Khaled Flanked By Jay-Z, Diddy At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony

DJ Khaled brought out the stars at his Hollywood Walk Of Fame star ceremony.

On Monday, the producer and cultural icon was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame with his friends and family attending the ceremony. The induction ceremony was live-streamed on YouTube with Jay-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe, and others in attendance.

DJ Khaled expressed his gratitude for the honor in his speech at the ceremony in Los Angeles while being flanked by his wife, kids, and friends, including Jay-Z and Fat Joe.

“I wanna make one thing super clear, this star I want it to represent the light that shines on everybody,” he said. “God put me on this earth to be a light. I want everybody to take this starlight and know that it’s forever, it’s for all of us. It’s for hip-hop. We are just getting started, this is just the beginning,” he said.

Khaled, who wore a bright orange suit, joins a long list of celebrities who have their own star, which includes Ashanti and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who were recently inducted.

The veteran producer was also seen sharing a moment with Jay-Z as the two exchanged words and then vigorously shook hands before sharing a quick hug.

In a video showing the big reveal, the star, along with his wife and two young sons, all remove the covering to reveal his start, which is now numbered at 2,719.

In a recent interview with Variety, the producer reflected on his journey to music from humble beginnings growing up with his Palestinian immigrant parents, then going on to be a record-store employee, radio DJ, and finally a star. His name is among the most influential in hip hop because of the quality of music he produces.

“Everybody who puts out great work loves greatness to come back,” he says. “Now, am I driven by awards or other accolades? No. That I came from nothing, that I made it this far, and that I keep going and I keep growing — that’s what drives me. Being a father of two children drives me. Being a good man drives me — being there for my family and my children. ”

“I’m grateful for [the] blessings that God gave me. Getting this star, that acknowledgment, is a blessing. Getting the call where you got a Walk of Fame star, a Grammy or a No. 1 album — I wake up every day saying that ‘We’re No. 1!’ So I am very grateful for the Hollywood Walk of Fame star, that sign of what I have accomplished. It’s nice getting the call that I’m getting a star or a Grammy, or that I got another No. 1 album,” he said.