Doja Cat Creates History As ‘Planet Her’ Now Spent 6 Months In Top 10 On The Charts

Doja Cat continues to dominate the charts with Planet Her.

Doja Cat owns The Billboard 200 chart with her album Planet Her, earning her the title of being the only female rapper to have an album to spend six months in the top 10 spots of the chart.

The project, her third studio album, saw Doja Cat offering a beautiful balance of energy, lyrics, and melodies. The singer/rapper kickstarted the body of work with the high-energy track “Woman” before moving into the pop-heavy “Naked,” then “Payday” featuring Young Thug. It has been said that a woman will lead them, and in the sense of Doja’s album, that statement is correct. Other features on the project include Ariane Grande, The Weeknd on the wildly popular “You Right,” JID, and SZA on another smash hit, “Kiss Me More.”

The album was first released on June 25, 2021, and entered the Billboard charts at No. 2, where it spent four weeks. The project shattered the roof of a previously held Spotify streaming record when it registered the highest opening day sales for any female rapper. This helped with the impressive first week’s haul of 109k units. It would go on to move over 1,510,000 album-equivalent units when 2021 came to a close.

Chart Data tweeted the update of Doja’s recent accomplishment. Planet Her is the followup to her 2019 album Hot Pink, which housed hits “Say So,” and “Juicy.” During a 2020 interview, she expressed that she would be aiming for more consistency on her upcoming project. The California singer acted as executive producer for all tracks on Planet Her with assistance coming from known collaborator Yeti Beats. The album is now vying for Grammy wins in the categories of Best Pop Vocal Album and Album Of The Year.

Nonetheless, Doja Cat continues to show that she is a powerhouse in the booth and on stage after being spotted performing some elaborate dance moves at a recent concert.