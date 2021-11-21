Drake And Kanye West ‘Free Larry Hoover Concert’ Finally Happening In L.A.

The much talked about Drake and Kanye West joint Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert is finally happening.

It’s official—Ye and Drizzy have squashed their beef and will be performing together for the first time on December 9th. More importantly, they are coming together for an event to raise awareness for Larry Hoover Sr., a man who has been behind bars since the 1970s and is currently serving six consecutive life sentences.

The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert is set to go down at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum next month. Kanye West posted the official flyer for the event on his Instagram, notably quoting Drake in his caption, which read, “God’s Plan“, along with a love emoji.

Larry Hoover Sr. co-founded the notorious street gang, Chicago’s Gangster Disciples, back in the 1970s and was eventually found guilty on multiple charges, including murder and running a criminal enterprise while incarcerated. However, he has since turned away from a criminal lifestyle and is instead seeking to foster peace in his community, especially in some of the most violent areas of Chicago.

His son, Larry Hoover Jr., has been a large part of the movement to free his father and also played a key role in the events that led to Drake and Kanye finally squashing their longtime beef.

“Everything is good and it’s happening at this point. It’s happening,” Hoover Jr. recently told the Murder Master Music Show. “December 9th you will see them together advocating for freeing Larry Hoover. We are gonna get the word out to as many people as we can. We gotta let the powers that be know that we want Larry Hoover in our community. That’s gonna be a big way to do it.”

Larry Jr. also explained that having Kanye and Drake on the same stage is a symbolic gesture, adding, “We want to show people of other communities that we can come together in peace.”