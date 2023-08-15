Drake Announces Bad Bunny Collab On ‘For All The Dogs’ Album

Drake got his fans hyped when he announced that Bad Bunny will be featured on his upcoming album, For All The Dogs.

The Toronto native surprised his fans when he brought out Bad Bunny at his show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday night, August 13. Drake and 21 Savage have four shows of their “It’s All A Blur” tour in Los Angeles before moving on to San Diego later this week. Several celebrities came out on Sunday night to see them performed, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, and Tristan Thompson.

“Y’all make some noise for Bunny right now,” Drizzy told the sold-out crowd before downing a shot with Puerto Rican singer. “I wanna tell y’all something cus y’all are LA and we love y’all. It’s been like six years since me and Benito did a song so we got a song coming for y’all.”

The two artists showed a united front on stage, putting to bed past rumors of a beef brewing between them. Bad Bunny was also in great spirit, with himself and his girlfriend kissing in the VIP section while enjoying the show.

A clip of Kim Kardashian rapping her part of Drake’s “Search & Rescue” is also making the rounds, but another clip also showed Drizzy walking right past her without saying hello. Drake and Kim Kardashian had a small patch following her divorce from Kanye West, who accused her of cheating on him with Drake.

In the meantime, Drake is set to perform at his third show in Inglewood tonight as fans continue to pack into the venue to see him perform.

The album, For All The Dogs, is set to be released sometime in August. Drake previously revealed that Nicki Minaj will be featured on the project. So far, he hasn’t revealed any additional details, but we expect it to be a blockbuster.