Drake Asks Twitch To Give Kai Cenat $50M For Subscription Record

Drake is putting in a word for Kai Cenat after the Twitch streamer topped the platform’s record for the most subscriptions.

Drake believes in rewarding those who accomplish great things, and he thinks Kai Cenat should get $50 million from Twitch for the new record. On Sunday, Kai Cenat, who is well-known in the hip-hop world as mostly a gamer before being seen hosting artists and celebrities on his streaming channel, officially became the biggest streamer in the world.

The Twitch streamer recorded 300K subscribers on Twitch which is currently the largest on the platform. Cenat has been with Twitch for over two years, but his channel picked up during the pandemic with his Grand Theft Auto live streams and YouTube spin-off content which featured the likes of Blueface and Chrisean Rock, G Herbo, Drake and 21 Savage, and many others.

Cenat was ecstatic at the accomplishment, writing on Sunday, “It’s official we are the most subscribed streamer of all time, also hitting the milestone 300k subs,” he wrote on Twitter.

He added, “This journey has been amazing….Happy black history month.”

Cenat’s live streams can also be hilarious, which has drawn in fans and subscribers. On his latest stream, guest G Herbo tried the birth simulator to understand the pain the mothers of his children felt to bring his kids.

Drake also recently called in to place an NBA 2K bet for 21 Savage to win against Kai Cenat. Drizzy reacted to Cenat’s record as he told the company to pay up in an Akademiks post.

“@twitch motivate the kids send him 50M,” Drake wrote while Lil Durk, a former guest, also co-signed Drake’s comment writing- make it 50 million in cash.

Twitch has become extremely popular due to the pandemic and has made major investments in the platform, such as buying over the Verzuz brand started by Timbaland and Swiz Beatz at a whopping $28 million.

Twitch has not responded to Drake.