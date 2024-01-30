Drake Calls J. Cole An ‘Inspiration’ In Sweet 39th Birthday Tribute

Drake is saluting his brother from another mother, J. Cole, on his birthday as the two rappers continue their bromance.

Drake and J. Cole aren’t just collaborators; they’ve been close friends for years and even have an upcoming joint tour. It’s always a good vibe whenever we see them linking up together. On Monday (January 29), Drizzy shared a sweet birthday message as the Dreamville rapper celebrates his 39th birthday.

“More life my brother thank you for the years of inspiration,” the Toronto rapper wrote.

Drake and J. Cole had one of the biggest rap songs last year, “First Person Shooter,” off Drizzy’s album For All The Dogs, released on October 6, 2023. The song debut at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, while the album debut at the top of the 200 chart with 402,000 album-equivalent units in the first week of release, which equates to over 500 million on-demand streams.

J. Cole isn’t the only person Drake pays homage to on their birthday. Earlier today, the OVO Sound rapper shared a photo of himself and his mother while wishing her a happy birthday. “More & more & more & more life…76 like Joel things turned out so well I bet they wish it all took a turn for the worst but oh well,” he wrote.

via Drake Instagram

In the meantime, Drake and J. Cole are gearing up to hit the road for their Big as the What? joint tour, which gets underway in Tampa, Florida, on February 2. Drizzy has always shown Cole love every chance he gets, and the love has always been reciprocated. The two rappers are also constantly mentioned in the debate about top 5 rappers of our generation. Wherever you place them on that list, there is no denying that two rappers are the cream of the crop when it comes to sharing talented and commercial appeal.

In 2021, Drake called J. Cole one of the greatest rappers to ever take up the mic while appearing on The Off-Season Tour.

“I want you to understand something,” the Canadian rapper said. “You are without a doubt one of the greatest rappers to touch a mic. I wanna let you know, there’s way too many people in the world that think and know J. Cole is at the top of the pole position.”

Drake added, “I love you with all my heart, you’re my brother, you’re one of my favorite artists and I appreciate you having me out here.”