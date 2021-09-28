Drake Ignores Diddy And Gifted Future A 1 Of 1 Richard Mille Watch

Drake pretty much ignored Diddy’s warning about Richard Mille watches and gifted his pal and frequent collaborator, Future, a super rare timepiece.

Drake seems to be becoming quite the Lover Boy after the successes of his recently released album, Certified Lover Boy. The album is currently still topping the Billboard 200 chart and showing no signs of slowing down.

In lieu of his current successes, Drake recently gifted Future a well-coveted Richard Mille watch. The artiste then took to Instagram to flaunt his new jewelry on September 27th, with the caption, “Appreciate it @champagnepapi Demon time 1 of 1 joint.”

Future has been a frequent collaborator in many of Drake’s musical projects, and Certified Lover Boy is no exception with his addition on ‘N 2 Deep’ and ‘Way 2 Sexy’. Fans are not surprised that Drake has given the rapper such an expensive gift, especially after he collaborated with Future on the song, ‘Way 2 Sexy,’ placed #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but it does raise a few issues.

Diddy took to Instagram a few weeks ago to warn about the cost of Richard Mille watches, which normally run from $200k to $3 million. He spoke out against purchasing Richard Millie timepieces, instead advising that their money should be saved and used to purchase real estate. The hip-hop mogul also called the watches ugly.

“It’s not hot. I have like two or three. I never pull ’em out… they ugly. I don’t even wanna hate. I don’t even know Richard Mille. But, f**k, I’m on some Black shit. Black man, save your money and go buy a house.” argued Diddy in his video.

After Future’s proud video, the fact that this warning was not heeded may come as a slap to Diddy and his followers, but many of his fellow musicians and wealthy celebrities are siding with Richard Mille on this one. It even appears that Drake has followed Jay-Z’s lead in reaffirming their position with the brand and boldly displaying their watches. On a day out in New York City, Jay Z wore his watch soon after Diddy’s rant had been posted.

Many celebrities still proudly tote the brand in their daily fashion, and despite the well-meaning message from the rapper, it seems that this trend is here to stay.