Driver in horrific Le Ressouvenir accident dies

Black Immigrant Daily News

Dead: Richardo Singh

Officials have confirmed that the second victim of the Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara (ECD) crash, which occurred about two weeks ago and claimed the life of 18-year-old Sudesh Mahadeo, has died.

Dead is 19-year-old Richardo Singh of 8th Street Foulis Village, ECD. He was the driver of the vehicle and had been hospitalised in critical condition since the crash.

This publication understands that informed that Singh succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

The mangled vehicle in which the 3 young men were in when it crashed on the Le Ressouvenir Public Road (Photo: Newsroom)

It was reported that the two dead teens along with another young man, Komal Rewtie, a 19-year-old resident of Bee Hive, were in motor car PKK 2362 travelling on the ECD Pulic Road.

Dead: Sudesh Mahadeo

Reports are that they were proceeding east along the northern carriageway of Le Ressouvenir Public Road, ECD, at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

This resulted in the vehicle spinning twice before colliding with a concrete fence just off the road’s northern edge.

As a result of the collision, Mahadeo was flung through the front windshield, and onto the road. He was found lying motionlessly whilst Singh and Rewtie were stuck in the vehicle.

An ambulance was summoned but Mahadeo was pronounced dead at the scene.

NewsAmericasNow.com