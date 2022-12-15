Duke: Call fresh THA elections

Black Immigrant Daily News

File photo: PDP political leader Watson Duke.

Political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Watson Duke says he will not rest until fresh Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections are called.

On Wednesday, Duke hosted a Roxborough/ Argyle mass constituency meeting at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex, where he said his aim was to report, recommit and reconnect with his constituents.

He said the current THA administration has “performed a betrayal act.”

He warned, “They are going to form their own party. Let us be careful of that betrayal. It is a betrayal similar to the betrayal of Christ. They have betrayed the whole of Tobago and I am saying to them, I want to make it absolutely clear to those 13 inside there, that Roxborough, Delaford, Argyle, Kendall would not be part of that – count this district out, we are not part of that.

“For the other 14 districts in Tobago, if they want to be part of a Judas scheme, a jellyfish kind of scheme, then let them go ahead, but we will continue to fight.”

He said there remains a plan to develop a city of Roxborough, but added that for that to be achieved, THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and his team must be removed from office.

“They do not have the minds of a visionary, they have no mind of a visionary, and that’s the problem, that’s our problem today. That’s why we have not been able to advance the idea further, because they do not embrace the idea of a city of Roxborough at all, they do not embrace that idea at all.

“That little group – that little independent group…wants nothing good for the island of Tobago, not one good thing.”

