Earthquake in Iran kills at least 2, injures hundreds

The content originally appeared on: CNN

At least two people were killed, and more than 300 injured when a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Iran on Saturday night local time.

Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported the earthquake hit the city of Khoy, West Azerbaijan province, in northwest Iran, around 9:44 p.m. local time, citing the Iranian Seismological Center in Tehran.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) also registered the quake as 5.9 magnitude.

“The tremor was so strong that it was felt in many regions of West Azerbaijan Province, causing concern among residents. It was also felt in several cities, including the provincial capital of Tabriz in the neighboring province of East Azerbaijan,” IRNA reported.