ECD residents benefit from 600 house lots

A total of 600 low, moderate and middle-income persons residing on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), Region Four are expected to receive house lots at Block D Pln. De Endragt, as the Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority pulls the curtains on its ‘Dream Realised’ Housing Drive for the year 2022.

The opening of the Housing Drive was held at the Arthur Chung Conference Center, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

One of the recipients pulls a lot number

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Water, Andre Ally and Chief Executive Officer of CHPA, Sherwyn Greaves addressed the allottees during the opening ceremony.

Also at the opening ceremony was the Chairman of the Mon Repos – La Reconnaissance NDC, Ayube Mohamed.

Croal during his address stated that this final exercise will push the Ministry over its 10,000 goal for the year, and push overall allocations from August 2020 to December 2022 to more than 20,000.

This the Minister said is another example of the government delivering on its promise to reduce application backlogs. Of the total allocations, close to 5,000 persons from the ECD benefitted.

