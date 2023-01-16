Education Ministry continuing its efforts to address weaknesses and transform the sector

Black Immigrant Daily News

Despite the gains made in the Education Sector, the Ministry will continue its thrust towards the transformation of the Sector.

That’s the commitment given by Minister of Education, Curtis King during his contribution to the Budget Debate.

He said the stakeholders are continually examining the system to address the weaknesses within the education system.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/EXAMINE-EDUCATION.mp3

Minister King said several consultations were held to examine the challenges to the education sector and he outlined some of the recommendations made.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/TRANSFORM-EDUCATION.mp3

