Education Ministry not ignoring staff plight – Remidiation work on Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) is responding to the cries of their staff as it relates to their fears surrounding the site at Constitution Road.

Recognising that the main building at the Elsie Payne Complex is listed as a structure of significance within Historic Bridgetown and Its Garrison UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Ministry is mindful that all infrastructural changes must be done to a certain standard and in a very particular manner, so as to not compromise the building and its integrity.

To this end, after meetings and talks today with a segment of the staff and members of the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW), which represents a significant percentage of the public servants employed at the Ministry, the Ministry has taken a proactive approach to eliminate environmental challenges and ensure the safety of its staff at its more than 100-year-old main building at the Elsie Payne Complex on Constitution Road, St. Michael.

According to a press release issued tonight, just about 12 hours after workers withdrew their labour this morning at 9 am, the Ministry has hired a project manager, an engineer and a mechanical, electrical and plumbing consultant, and engaged the services of mould remediation and air quality experts, while continuing to work with the National Union of Public Workers and the Labour Department to ensure the building is a fit working environment.

As with any old building, the Ministry is experiencing some environmental issues that were further exacerbated by water leaks due to heavy rainfall, which impacted the coral stone. Some staff have expressed concerns about the conditions in which they have had to work and, as a result, the Ministry has implemented a remediation programme.

To address the workers’ concerns, action has already begun on mould remediation, replacement of guttering, installation of additional airflow returns, cleaning of air conditioning ducts, and the replacement of fibre glass with foil insulation.

Additionally, the Ministry has assured its staff that the remediation will also include replacing ceilings, repairing windows, and installing central air conditioning systems. Once the remedial work has been completed, a full industrial cleaning, as well as air quality testing will be carried out.

To ensure the issues are tackled in the most comprehensive manner, the Ministry will also conduct an environmental assessment of the entire complex.

In the face of all this work, and in keeping with its commitment to safeguard the health and safety of its employees, every effort has been made to identify suitable accommodations for them. The impacted staff have been given the opportunity to choose their preferred workspace within the Ministry.

