Elderly woman’s home destroyed after floods

ALONE VS FLOOD MESS:

Gorlin Ramsingh, 73, stands surrounded by flood-damaged items from her home in her yard on Temple Street, Bamboo No 2, Valsayn South on Friday. Newsday understands that Ramsingh has had to face the clean-up effort on her own. – Angelo Marcelle

While she is grateful that she still has her health and strength, 73-year-old Gorlin Ramsingh says she must now start from scratch as all of her clothes and furniture was destroyed when floods damaged her Temple Street, Bamboo No 2, home over the weekend.

Newsday visited Ramsingh’s home on Friday afternoon as she and another resident washed away dirt and mud from the house and yard.

Ramsingh who has lived at the house since 1964 said the flooding took her completely by surprise over the weekend and did not have time to save any of her belongings.

“I had to run out of here because my sister-in-law lives lower down the road and she said, ‘What are you doing in here? Run out?’

“I had to leave everything, I even left my sheets, all of my clothes, all of my pillows and everything.

“How much I alone can do?”

Ramsingh said she stayed with her sister in Cunupia and returned to the house on Friday to try and salvage documents.

Gorlin Ramsingh, 73, stands in a still-flooded bedroom at her home on Temple Street, Bamboo No 2, Valsayn South on Friday. – Angelo Marcelle

Ramsingh who lives alone at the house since her husband died and children moved abroad was rescued by residents together with Newsday’s photographer Angelo Marcelle earlier this week.

“He (Marcelle) is a blessed soul took me out, they rowed me out in a boat.

Ramsingh says she hopes to get assistance in getting a mattress and other items. Her phone number is 6453780.

