Electoral Office Civics Education Program doing well

The Civics Education Program launched by the Electoral Office is doing well.

So says, the Supervisor of Elections Dora James while speaking on NBC Radio this morning.

James said the initiative was launched in the latter part of 2022 to educate students on electoral matters.

She said it is critical for students to be familiar with what is happening in the electoral space.

