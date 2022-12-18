Emperorofthecats gets pet trip at Caymanas Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Classic-placed EMPEROROFTHECATS is the ante-post favourite for Sunday’s Caymanas Park feature race, an overnight allowance at five furlongs straight, named for four-time former champion jockey Charles Hussey.

Third in this year’s 2000 Guineas behind BLUE VINYL on his fourth outing, EMPEROROFTHECATS reports off a three-month lay-up over his favourite course, having won his May debut at four furlongs out the chute and at five furlongs straight on August 1.

Appearing none the worse off the lay-up since eased back into speed gallops a month ago, EMPEROROFTHECATS faces Anthony Nunes’ back-to-form Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes winner, the filly GOLDEN WATTLE, and Jason DaCosta’s pair, JOHNCROWJEFF and SUERDUPER.

GOLDEN WATTLE won in a fast time over the course on October 16, her first victory in almost a year since winning the 2021 Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes. Nunes’ filly has a decent draw at stall six in the eight-horse line-up, but lacks EMPEROROFTHECAT’s raw speed.

Last out in September, EMPEROROFTHECATS dueled CAPTUREMYSHIP at five furlongs round in splits of 23.0 34.2 and 46.1 before EL PROFESOR, to close past the two sprinters.

EMPEROROFTHECATS has blazed a minute from the gate for three consecutive weeks, suggesting he is primed and ready to fire out the straight.

The Charles Hussey Trophy is the eighth of nine races scheduled.

First post is noon.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18

Race 1 – 1100m

Storm Valley (9)

Race 2 -1300m

Sensational Satin (7)

—-Race 3 – 1300m

Modern Miracle (5)

Race 4 – 1000m St

Balazo (8)

Race 5 – 1700m

Power (7)

Race 6 – 800m St

Edina Marsh (3)

Race 7 -800m St

Adenosine (1)

Race 8 – 1000m St

Emperorofthecats (5)

Race 9 – 1200m

One Like It (6)

BETS OF THE DAY

Race 2 -1300m

Sensational Satin (7)

Race 8 – 1000m St

Emperorofthecats (5)

Race 9 – 1200m

One Like It (6)

NewsAmericasNow.com