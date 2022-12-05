England football supporters at Red Stripe’s fan zone react to win Loop Jamaica

England football supporters at Red Stripe's fan zone react to win

England football fans in Jamaica react to win

English football fans were celebrating on Sunday at Red Stripe’s fan zone in Kingston after the team beat Senegal in the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

England captain, Harry Kane got off the mark on the day, scoring his first goal at this year’s World Cup in the 3-0 victory over Senegal that set up a must-see match against France in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

There were celebrations long after the final whistle at the Girl Guides Association of Jamaica Headquarters on Waterloo Road with some fans suggesting the team could “go all the way” and win the competition.

It was Kane’s 52nd goal for England, moving him within one of Wayne Rooney’s national record.

He also overtook Gary Lineker as his country’s leading scorer in major tournaments with 11 goals.

Loop News was on hand at Red Stripe’s fan zone to capture the moment.

