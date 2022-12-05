Entire THA executive resigns from PDP

Black Immigrant Daily News

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, front right, and Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael, front left, with other assemblymen at a special sitting of the assembly in September to replace Watson Duke as deputy chief secretary. File photo/David Reid

ALL members of the THA Executive Council have resigned from the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine made the revelation on Monday morning by releasing the resignation letter and a statement.

The resignations took effect from December 1.

Augustine said he and his colleagues in the assembly took the collective decision to resign from the party.

He added: “I wish to assure the people of Tobago that we remain completely focused on the business of the Tobago House of Assembly and serving the people of Tobago. I also wish to state that this transition will be seamless and swift, and I will address this matter further in due course. We reiterate our commitment to building a stronger, more sufficient Tobago.”

The letter was signed by:Chief Secretary Farley AugustineDeputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisraelSecretary of Tourism Tashia BurrisSecretary of Education Zorisha HackettSecretary of Infrastructure Trevor JamesSecretary of Community Development Terance Baynes, Secretary of Settlements, Public Utilities and Urban Renewal Ian PollardSecretary for Food Security Nathisha Charles-PantinAssistant Secretary of Food Security Nigel TaittAssistant Secretary of Tourism Megan Morrison, Assistant Secretary for Settlements Niall GeorgeAssistant Secretary of Education Orlando KerrAssistant Secretary for the Office of the Chief Secretary Certica Williams-OrrAssistant Secretary for Community Development Wane ClarkeAssistant Secretary for Health Sonny CraigAssistant Secretary for Infrastructure Joel Sampson.

