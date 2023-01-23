Ex-SSL CEO Mark Croskery distances himself from fraud scandal Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Former Chief Executive Officer of Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) Mark Croskery who left the entity approximately five years ago says he’s not aware of any fraudulent activity at the entity during his tenure.

In a statement Monday, Croskery says he left SSL effective March 31, 2018, and that the current controversy in the public domain has nothing to do with him.

“Since then, I have had no contact with SSL’s directors, management or the team which manages client accounts,” Croskery wrote. “I am not aware of any fraudulent activity at the entity during my tenure there. Consequently, the issues raised in the public domain concerning SSL have nothing to do with me.”

Croskery said contrary to reports in the media, he is not aware of any effort by any investigator to reach him.

However, he said should any investigator wish to interact with him, he intends to cooperate fully.

Croskery said he is aware of false and defamatory allegations made on social and traditional media platforms concerning him and he has moved to have the relevant consultations with a view to taking legal action to protect his reputation.

Croskey ended his statement by saying he wishes all affected by the issues at SSL well and hopes that those who’ve reportedly suffered losses are made whole in the shortest possible time.

The former SSL CEO said the statement which was issued on Monday is the extent of his public comment on the issue at this time.

SSL is the centre of a major controversy after it emerged that a former wealth advisor at the company admitted in a statement to fleecing 40 clients of millions of United States dollars.

The employee’s apartment was raided on Friday by the police. However, she has reportedly not been taken into custody.

Police investigations continue into the scandal with the Financial Investigation Division and the Fraud Squad of the JCF reportedly reviewing documents as they seek to gather evidence to mount a viable prosecution.

