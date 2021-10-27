Exxon Looks To Ramp Up Guyana Oil Production

The Liza Unity arriving in Guyana.

By NAN Business Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Oct. 27, 2021: Exxon Mobil is set to ramp up oil production in Guyana with the arrival Tuesday of a new floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

The Liza Unity, which will now compliment the Liza Destiny, is set to produce up to 220,000 barrels of oil per day as part of the Liza Phase 2 push from the Liza Unity FPSO. It will be supported by a total of six drill centres and approximately 30 wells.

This includes 15 production wells, nine water injection wells and six gas injection wells. Phase 2 startup is expected in early 2022 and will develop approximately 600 million barrels of oil.

Liza Phase 2 is expected to cost $6 billion, including a lease capitalization cost of approximately $1.6 billion, for the Liza Unity floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

The Liza Unity vessel arrived in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana after traveling nearly for 53 days and more than 11,000 nautical miles on its journey from Singapore.

Christened by First Lady Arya Ali earlier this year, the SUSTAIN-1 certified vessel will now be connected to the spread mooring before preparation for testing and commissioning.