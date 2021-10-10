Facebook will now ban the sale of protected Amazon rainforest land on Marketplace

“Today, we are announcing measures to curb attempts to sell land in ecological conservation areas within the Amazon rainforest on Facebook ( FB ) Marketplace,” the company said in a blog post Friday, adding that it will update its commerce policies to “explicitly prohibit” the sale or purchase of land on its platforms (including Instagram and WhatsApp) that is earmarked for ecological conservation. Land is among the many products available on Marketplace, with everything from furniture to used cars also on sale.

The announcement comes months after an investigation by the BBC found large parcels of land, including some that cover hundreds of acres within national forests, available for purchase on Facebook Marketplace.

CNN has not independently verified the Marketplace listings.

Facebook said Friday that it will check listings against an “authoritative database of protected areas” from the United Nations Environment Program to confirm whether they violate its new policy.