Fantasia Wants A Collab With Cardi B Despite Butchering “When I See You”

Fantasia says she wants to collaborate with Cardi B even after butchering one of her classics.

Cardi B is a huge fan of Fantasia, and she recently shared her rendition of her song “When I see U” which drew a response from Fantasia for the two to collaborate. On Saturday, the “I Like It” rapper was in a great mood as she attempted to sing the song on Instagram Live while celebrating her latest song’s success on the Apple Music chart. The rapper tried her best to bring off the verse, which left fans very amused, to say the least.

Fantasia, a Grammy-award-winning R&B singer, reposted the video with a caption that called for the two women to collaborate.

“I love me some Cardi B I’d do anything for a song with you. Love your story and your truth. We are a lot alike @IamcardiB. Let’s give them a soulful hip hop Bop. What chu say queen?” Fantasia wrote in an Instagram story.

“@Iamcardi you jacked those words baby girl you can do no wrong! Let’s Do A Song Queen,” she added in another story.

Fantasia is an 11-time Grammy-award nominee, and she previously won Female R&B Vocal Performance in 2011 for her track “Bittersweet” from her album Fantasia Barrino. Cardi B, who is also a Grammy-winning artist, has much to celebrate herself. The Bronx rapper’s recent “Tomorrow 2” collaboration with CMG’s GloRilla earned her another No. 1 track to her growing record.

A day after its release on Saturday (Sept 24), the track extended Cardi’s record as the female artist with the most No. 1 songs on the U.S Apple Music chart. On Instagram, Cardi B also celebrated the song after it hit the top 5 on the iTunes chart. “I been on these b***hes neck soo long sometimes my foot get stuck,” Cardi B wrote on Twitter which is also a line in the song.