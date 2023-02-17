Farmer accused of being “police informant” set on fire

Black Immigrant Daily News

Injured: Trevor Jameer

A West Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) man was this morning set on fire by a fellow villager who referred to him as a traitor.

Injured is 51-year-old Trevor Jameer, a cattle farmer of Hopetown Village, West Coast Berbice. The incident took place sometime before 7:00hrs.

The incident reportedly stemmed from Jameer assisting the police to pull a car out of a trench at Hopetown Village on February 5 during protests.

Back then, villagers had burnt a car after the driver crashed into two cyclists and then fled the scene. The car was reportedly set on fire and subsequently pushed into a trench.

It was Jameer who assisted the police in pulling the vehicle out of the trench, against the wishes of his fellow villagers.

They called him a traitor and have since voiced their disagreement with his actions in assisting the police.

According to the man’s daughter, Travine McCalmont, her father encountered one of the villagers on Friday morning.

The villager reportedly doused the man in kerosene, and then set him on fire.

McCalmont received burns to his right upper body including his back. He was taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital for treatment and then transferred to New Amsterdam Hospital.

The matter has since been reported to the police who are on the hunt for the suspect.

NewsAmericasNow.com