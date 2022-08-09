Fat Joe Chided Ja Rule For Not Defending Ashanti During Irv Gotti Rant On ‘Drink Champs’

Fat Joe came out in defense of Ashanti, whom he refers to as his sister, as he called out Irv Gotti for disrespecting Ashanti in his lengthy 3 ½ hours Drink Champs interview.

A bitter Irv Gotti spent more than half of the interview venting about Ashanti and even spewed tea, claiming that he and Ashanti were in a situationship. At the same time, he was married, and the R&B singer eventually ditched him for Nelly. He also said that he and the singer had finished having sex when they made the song “Happy.”

While Ja Rule and the Drink Champs hosts N.O.R.E and DJ EFN had a good giggle over the comments made by Irv, with Ja Rule even asking for popcorn at one time, Fat Joe did not find the humor in the 20-year-old stories as he called out Irv and even hinted that Ja Rule should have done more to stop the label boss from disrespecting Ashanti.

In an Instagram Live on Monday, Fat Joe said that Irv had no reason to bring up the stories he did, whether they were true or not, and he also should not be allowed to disrespect the “Foolish” artist by calling her a “b**ch.”

“Ashanti, right, and so, whatever Irv has with Ashanti is twenty years old, right? I know he was making some points that mean a lot to him in his heart and soul, but when you keep ranting about somebody, twenty years later? It felt like he’s not over the young lady,” the rapper said.

Fat Joe is friends with Irv, Ashanti, and Ja Rule and often refers to the songbird as his “sister.”

According to Fat Joe, he has never seen Ashanti and Irv together romantically, even though he admits that he couldn’t have known everything that took place.

“And so also, we didn’t know that they was f**kin’, right? ‘Cause the whole time, I’m there!,” “What’s love” “Big Pun record, I’ve never seen them like that, now I’m not saying they was or they wasn’t but I don’t need to know! I don’t need to know!” he added.

The rapper also added that the disrespect throughout the interview was unnecessary.

“Now, it’s okay if it’s on a documentary. You gotta say your truth on your documentary, but to go to Drink Champs and keep calling her a b*tch, keep disrespecting,”

He also seemed to have an issue with Ja Rule, who is close to Ashanti, not saying anything to Irv as he went off.

“Guys I’m not the guy to stand up, the brother, Ja Rule was standing right next to him,” the rapper said as he paused for a lengthy period.

“But I’m not telling stories about a girl I was with twenty years ago…leave me alone,” the rapper said.

Ashanti has not responded to any of Irv Gotti’s comments. The Murder Inc label boss was on Drink Champs to talk about the upcoming documentary on the label, in which Ashanti said she is not participating.

Gotti is angry at Ashanti for asking for her masters and attempting to re-record the project under California’s Cover Laws. On Drink Champs, he says he is not giving her the riddims to re-record the album, effectively stalling her plans.