Fat Joe Says Fans Delusional Insists Blacks & Latinos Started Hip Hop

Fat Joe is responding to criticism he has received over the weekend after saying that both blacks and latinos started hip hop.

Fat Joe has come under the gun from critics and even some of his own fans for claiming that both African Americans and Latinos created rap music. The Terror Squad rapper came in for harsh criticism after a video he posted on Friday, August 26, which he used as a tribute to the Latino pioneers in hip-hop. The video, which is only 45 seconds long, featured an extensive list of artists, including deejays and other music groups all of a particular race.

The New York native also wrote, “Thank you Thank you Thank you for your contribution to HIP HOP,” in his caption.

The post was initially liked by thousands of his followers, but it seems that his sentiment was not appreciated by a large cross-section of hip-hop fans. This was made quite clear when he jumped on Instagram Live the following day to promote DJ Khaled’s 13th album, God Did.

As he was doing his thing, Fat Joe took time to acknowledge all the hate he was getting in the comment section. The “Lean Back” rapper hit back by saying that many people did not want to appreciate the fact that Latinos have always been involved in rap, and he went as far as to call some of them delusional.

Fat Joe explained that he had a better front seat to the development of rap because he grew up in the Bronx, New York.

“When hip-hop started, it’s Latinos and blacks– half and half. F**k that… Latinos wasn’t there, you were invited… You’re a specimen,” he continued.

Many of the people who commented went on Twitter to post proof of where and how hip-hop started. The most common and accepted story of the birth of hip-hop is that in 1973, DJ Kool Herc set up his turntables and introduced a technique at a South Bronx house party. His uncanny ability to switch from record to record and isolate and repeat music breaks is what led to the birth of the genre.

“They’ve been like lately talking about latinos wasn’t in rap and this and this,” Fat Joe said in his response to critics. “These cats are f***ing delusional. We’re from the Bronx, New York where sh*t happens. So when hip hop started it was latinos and blacks half and half. But they going at me because am the only Spanish dude with a big voice talking about ‘latinos wasn’t there ya’ll were invited’.”

What are your thoughts? Do you think hip-hop was a creation shared between Latinos and African Americans?

