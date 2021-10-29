Fetty Wap Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges At Rolling Loud By FBI

Fetty Wap is facing a mountain of legal troubles for allegedly trafficking a lot of drugs.

The Paterson rapper was arrested on Thursday night for what federal authorities say is a sophisticated drug distribution ring involving USPS delivery trucks, millions of dollars worth of drugs, and drug contacts spanning the West Coast, Long Island, and New Jersey.

On Friday, legal documents supporting his arrest alleged that Fetty Wap, real name Willie Junior Maxwell II, along with others wanted by the police, were responsible for distributing more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine in the states of Long Island and New Jersey. The men’s operation saw them picking up the drugs from the West Coast in USPS trucks that were specially outfitted with secret compartments so they could smuggle the drugs undetected.

So far, police have uncovered $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, two (2) kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, pistols, handguns, and a rifle.

While news reports have said that there are several defendants in the case, police have not named them as yet but have stated that they could face life in prison for the drug activities.

Meanwhile, Fetty Wap has secured an Attorney, Navarro Gray, who is disputing his client’s involvement in the crimes.

“We pray that this is all a big misunderstanding. He sees the judge today. Hoping he gets released so we can clear things up expeditiously.”

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that representatives for the Rolling Loud Franchise were unaware that the rapper had any legal issues ongoing. The rapper was booked, but he did not get to perform as he was arrested before going on stage.

Fetty Wap is being held by the FBI at Citi Field in New York. He has not been officially charged with any offense as yet.

Meanwhile, Rolling Loud New York otherwise kicked off without much fanfare. One highlight of the night was 50 Cent, who headlined the music festival, bringing out his mentee DaBaby on stage to perform. It’s the first time DaBaby is returning following his anti-gay tirade at Rolling Loud Miami, resulting in a massive falling out that cost him several gigs.