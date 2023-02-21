Few bands, small crowds at downtown Port of Spain on Tuesday

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Members of Paparazzi cross the NCC’s judging point at South Quay, Port of Spain, on Tuesday. Photo by Jeff K Meyers

Masqueraders and music trucks blaring Bunji Garlin’s Hard Fete and Come Home by Nailah Blackman and Skinny Fabulous took over downtown Port of Spain on Carnival Tuesday. Only a few bands passed through downtown while most bands made their way to the Queen’s Park Savannah to cross the stage.

At South Quay, masqueraders from The Picton Folk Performing Company’s Liberation made a choreographed presentation to an original recording that included a snippet of the Prime Minister saying “As of midnight tonight.”

Members of Paparazzi cross the NCC’s judging point at South Quay, Port of Spain, on Tuesday. Photo by Jeff K Meyers

It was meant to show the reawakening of Carnival after the covid19 pandemic.

Though there weren’t many spectators, the performers still gave their all.

The masqueraders were surrounded by a few moko jumbies, one of which was dressed in a blue gown with a red and gold belt and a crown to match while another was dressed as a long-legged white wolf. Others wore red, yellow and green outfits.

A moko jumbie does a high kick as part of Kinetic Mas’s presentation of Cyber Nation at South Quay, Port of Spain, on Carnival Tuesday. Photo by Jeff K Meyers

The next band, Kinetic Mas’s presentation of Cyber Nation, was accompanied by chutney soca singer Raymond Ramnarine and Dil E Nadan who sang Hard Fete by Bunji Garlin from a music truck with “Say No to Racism” signs. One section of the band had women in silk blue dresses, one wearing a blue and silver ball gown with a white head piece that had an electronic print.

Most of the masqueraders wore white outfits of varying lengths that had different cuts along the pieces.

The First Citizens Original Jab Jab masqueraders came out in their traditional wear as their theme was Festival of the Ancestors. Most of the participants cracked their whips loudly on the road while making their way down.

Each band was followed by a line of security that was responsible for making sure the masqueraders crossed quickly and safely.

First Citizens Original Jab Jab presents Festival of the Ancestors, at NCC’s downtown judging point, South Quay, Port of Spain, on Tuesday. Photo by Jeff K Meyers

NewsAmericasNow.com