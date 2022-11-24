Fire at admin building at UWI, St Augustine campus

Black Immigrant Daily News

A cellphone photo of the fire at UWI’s Lloyd Bratwaite Administration Building which was one of dozens of photos uploaded to social media on Thursday night shortly after the blaze. –

FIRE which is believed to be electrical in nature, broke out at the Lloyd Brathwaite Student Administration Building, UWI St Augustine campus on Thursday night.

An advisory to UWI staff and students said smoke and then flames were seen coming from the building at about 7 pm and the police and fire services were called.

The building, which houses student administration, was immediately evacuated and up to press time, there were no reports of injuries. Firemen, police and the UWI’s administrative staff, including its campus incident management team, were at the scene as of 8.30 pm.

Newsday understands that units from several fire stations including the one in Tunapuna and Fire Headquarters, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain responded.

The building which was built in the early 2000s, was named after the campus principal who served between 1969 and 1984.

